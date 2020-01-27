Trail Blazers react to Kobe Bryant’s death following win over Pacers

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — The Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 139-129 on a night marked by grief over the death of NBA great Kobe Bryant.
Damian Lillard had 50 points and 13 assists, becoming the first Portland player with 40-plus points in three straight games.
CJ McCollum returned after a three-game absence because of an ankle injury and added 28 points for the Blazers.
This report was written with contributions from the Associated Press.
