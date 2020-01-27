Trail Blazers react to Kobe Bryant’s death following win over Pacers

FILE – In this June 7, 2009, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

An emotional Carmelo Anthony shares what Kobe Bryant meant to him

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — The Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 139-129 on a night marked by grief over the death of NBA great Kobe Bryant.

Carmelo Anthony reflects on his friend Kobe Bryant after the Lakers’ legend passed away Sunday morning.

Damian Lillard says Kobe always got back to him when Lillard reached out, it was one of the things he remembers most about Kobe, how available he made himself to everyone.

CJ McCollum shares what Kobe Bryant meant to him, the game of basketball and his teammates.

Damian Lillard had 50 points and 13 assists, becoming the first Portland player with 40-plus points in three straight games.

CJ McCollum returned after a three-game absence because of an ankle injury and added 28 points for the Blazers.

This report was written with contributions from the Associated Press.