Twitter reacts to Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu being No.1 pick in 2020 WNBA draft

FILE – In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu (20) plays against Utah in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 women’s tournament in Las Vegas. The Associated Press had a panel of WNBA coaches and general managers hold a mock draft. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

PORTLAND (KOIN) – As expected, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft Friday night.

Ionescu, who was a record-setting player for the Ducks, is heading to the New York Liberty

With having such a big influence on the game of basketball, once the news was announced, Twitter went into a frenzy, showing Ionescu’s accomplishments, congratulations, and even some asking where they can buy her jersey.

Of course, her New York Liberty jersey has already reportedly sold out online.

Ionescu set the NCAA record for triple-doubles and was the first college player to have over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career.

Here’s to one of the greatest of all-time at Oregon making it big — and continuing to inspire future generations of players.

