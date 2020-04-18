Twitter reacts to Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu being No.1 pick in 2020 WNBA draft

FILE – In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu (20) plays against Utah in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 women’s tournament in Las Vegas. The Associated Press had a panel of WNBA coaches and general managers hold a mock draft. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

PORTLAND (KOIN) – As expected, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft Friday night.

Ionescu, who was a record-setting player for the Ducks, is heading to the New York Liberty.

WELCOME TO NEW YORK, @sabrina_i20! Congratulations on being selected #1 overall in the 2020 #WNBADraft. #BrooklynLoud🗽 pic.twitter.com/JL2CF20uru — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) April 17, 2020

New York Liberty select @sabrina_i20 with the first-overall pick in the 2020 #WNBAdraft 🌃 pic.twitter.com/8PPQVVc2Ls — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 17, 2020

I have a pretty good idea how this @WNBA draft is gonna play out for our Ducks but I’m still nervous as heck. 😬 I need a walk😂 #WNBADraft #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/XsR79tVsfL — Kelly Graves (@GoDucksKG) April 17, 2020

With having such a big influence on the game of basketball, once the news was announced, Twitter went into a frenzy, showing Ionescu’s accomplishments, congratulations, and even some asking where they can buy her jersey.

Where can I buy a Sabrina Ionescu NY Liberty jersey? Who has the link? — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) April 17, 2020

Of course, her New York Liberty jersey has already reportedly sold out online.

Ionescu Liberty jersey already out of stock. Amazing. — Katie Barnes (@katie_barnes3) April 18, 2020

Color me not pumped that Ionescu Liberty jerseys are already sold out. IMO it's another case of completely underestimating women's sports on the supply side. How are you not prepared to sell as many of those as humanly possible tonight?!?! — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) April 18, 2020

Ionescu set the NCAA record for triple-doubles and was the first college player to have over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career.

Here’s to one of the greatest of all-time at Oregon making it big — and continuing to inspire future generations of players.