Twitter reacts to Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu being No.1 pick in 2020 WNBA draft

PORTLAND (KOIN) – As expected, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft Friday night.
Ionescu, who was a record-setting player for the Ducks, is heading to the New York Liberty.
With having such a big influence on the game of basketball, once the news was announced, Twitter went into a frenzy, showing Ionescu’s accomplishments, congratulations, and even some asking where they can buy her jersey.
Of course, her New York Liberty jersey has already reportedly sold out online.
Ionescu set the NCAA record for triple-doubles and was the first college player to have over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career.
Here’s to one of the greatest of all-time at Oregon making it big — and continuing to inspire future generations of players.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.