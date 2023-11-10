PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A spot in the 6A semifinals is on the line in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.

The unbeaten Central Catholic Rams (10-0, 7-0) will take on fifth-ranked Lakeridge (8-2, 3-2) on Friday night at Hillsboro Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Central Catholic has arguably been the most dominant team in the state this year. The Rams have scored over 40 points in all but one of their games. Their defense, on the other hand, has held 8 of their 10 opponents to single digits.

Lakeridge will come into the contest looking to play the role of spoiler. But after enduring the grueling task of playing in the Three-River League, expect the Pacers to provide a challenge to the Rams.

Other KOIN 6 Blitz Games include:

Jesuit at West Linn

Thurston at Wilsonville (5A)

Nelson at Tualatin

All games are at 7 p.m.