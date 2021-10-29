Undefeateds battle in KOIN 6 Blitz regular season finale

Sports

KOIN 6 Blitz games for October 29, 2021

by: KOIN 6 Sports Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Grant cheerleaders during a game against Barlow, October 22, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the final week of the regular season, the KOIN 6 Blitz features a heavyweight battle of undefeateds in the Game of the Week.

No. 5 Clackamas takes on No. 6 Central Catholic at Hillsboro Stadium. Each team is 9-0 and wants to enter the playoffs undefeated. KOIN 6 Sports will be at the game and have highlights after.

Other games in the KOIN 6 Blitz for October 29, 2021:

No. 3 Lake Oswego (7-1) takes on crosstown rival No. 10 Lakeridge (6-2)
No. 2 Tualatin (7-1) takes on No. 23 Tigard (3-5)

All those games begin at 7 p.m.

A 4:30 p.m. kickoff is set for Camas vs Union at McKenzie Stadium in Vancouver.

Stay with KOIN 6 Sports through the playoffs in November.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories