Undefeateds battle in KOIN 6 Blitz regular season finale

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the final week of the regular season, the KOIN 6 Blitz features a heavyweight battle of undefeateds in the Game of the Week.

No. 5 Clackamas takes on No. 6 Central Catholic at Hillsboro Stadium. Each team is 9-0 and wants to enter the playoffs undefeated. KOIN 6 Sports will be at the game and have highlights after.

Other games in the KOIN 6 Blitz for October 29, 2021:

No. 3 Lake Oswego (7-1) takes on crosstown rival No. 10 Lakeridge (6-2)

No. 2 Tualatin (7-1) takes on No. 23 Tigard (3-5)

All those games begin at 7 p.m.

A 4:30 p.m. kickoff is set for Camas vs Union at McKenzie Stadium in Vancouver.

