PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Oregon football squad left Autzen Stadium Saturday afternoon with a convincing 45-30 win over ninth-ranked UCLA. However, the team arguably played a role in an even bigger victory after the game.

The university reportedly auctioned off 20 of the special-edition black and pink Oregon helmets that were worn on Saturday for breast cancer awareness and raised a total of $66,300 for breast cancer research at Oregon Health & Science University.

OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Director Brian Druker, M.D., along with other employees, shared their gratitude in a video acknowledging the donation.

“To our team, a victory is ending cancer as we know it,” said Druker. “When you donate to our research, you support a world-class team of cancer researchers and care providers. Through innovative, collaborative research and education, we provide prevention, detection, and care — one person at a time. On behalf of our institute, I want to extend our sincere thanks to the University of Oregon and everyone who generously supports our goal to detect cancer as early as possible — when it is most treatable.”

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately one in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. OHSU has more information on its website about mammograms and where to get screened for breast cancer.