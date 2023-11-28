The Global Sports University Network will host its first summit at the University of Oregon in September 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The University of Oregon and nine other universities from around the world are setting out to “solve complex problems” in the world of sports.

Together, the universities are forming the Global Sport University Network to gather research and insight from sports industry experts, governing bodies, sports commissions, and students.

The program “aims to become a trusted and respected source of higher-education knowledge, research and policy advice in the world of sport,” the University of Oregon says.

“The vision is to bring the world together through sport, and to be a worldwide expert and source of knowledge and policy advice in sport,” said Dennis Galvan, dean and vice provost of for University of Oregon’s Division of Global Engagement.

The network was founded by UO and England’s Loughborough University, a leading school for sports-related studies, according to QS World University Rankings.

The network includes German Sport University Cologne, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, University of British Columbia, University of Cape Town in South Africa, University of Queensland in Australia, University of São Paulo in Brazil, and Waseda University in Tokyo.

UO says it began talks with Loughborough over the summer of 2022 leading up to the World Athletics Championships in Eugene. In the following months, the other universities joined the effort.

“This group of world-leading academics feel strongly there is opportunity to work with external partners to tackle some big challenges through the lens of sport,” said Carlyn Schreck, UO assistant vice president for presidential initiatives.

To start, the network focuses on four themes, including injury prevention, physical and mental well-being of athletes, inclusivity, political and societal change, and the environmental impact of sports.

“We have an opportunity to leverage university research to lend credence in some of these discussions,” said Robert Guldberg, executive director of the Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact and director of the Wu Tsai Human Performance Alliance at Oregon. “In some of these areas, the topics are so big and important, they’re not something one researcher or one university can do on their own. Creating this network of experts is a terrific opportunity.”

UO notes the network will not commission research or lobby on any particular issue. Officials said they are still finalizing the network’s structure, how it will be funded, and the theme of the first international summit in 2024.