FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2013, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves acting coach Terry Porter gestures during the team’s NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Washington. The University of Portland has hired Porter as its basketball coach. Porter will be introduced as the team’s coach at a campus event on Tuesday, the school […]



PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — University of Portland Athletics says Terry Porter has been dismissed effective immediately

Porter has been with the Pilots for five seasons. The former NBA player was hired in 2016.

He will be replaced on an interim basis by assistant coach Ben Johnson.