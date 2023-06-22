PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – University of Portland is celebrating its new tie to the NBA G-League after the Portland Trail Blazers acquired the rights to own a team.

Not only will this be an exciting addition to the city but also to the university where the new team is set to play.

“This is absolutely wonderful for the university but also for the city. The Trail Blazers are a brand that people love, and trust, and care about as is the University of Portland,” University of Portland President Robert D. Kelly said. “We are anchor institutions here in the city and so it brings us together in a really positive way.”

Not only will this partnership continue to add more energy to the sports community in Portland, but it will also play a significant role in the overall student development and experience at the university.

“Many of the deans are working on ways in which they can capitalize on this and what kind of academic programs can we supplement this with — so, whether its majors and minors across the board, things like anatomy and physiology, and integrated health sciences and sports management — all of those kinds of things I think are things that we’re going to see come out of this,” Kelly said.

The students at University of Portland have much to look forward to with an NBA team on campus. Not only is it bringing much excitement, but also a new way of learning.

“I’m excited about the hundreds of ways in which students are going to be able to — whether it’s internships, place-based engagement, seeing a G-League on campus – that really does excite me because it brings everything right to the forefront of what a UP student experience is all about,” Kelly added.

The new Rose City team is expected to hit the Pilots’ court in the upcoming 2023-2024 season.