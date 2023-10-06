The game can be seen on KOIN 6 at 5 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The illustrious career of a U.S. soccer legend is coming to a close.

Former University of Portland star Megan Rapinoe will take the field for her final regular season game on Friday night as her NWSL squad, the OL Reign, takes on the Washington Spirit at 5 p.m. The game can be seen on KOIN 6 and Paramount+.

Rapinoe played at Portland from 2005 to 2008. She helped the Pilots with the National Championship in 2005, scoring two goals in the title game. She was named a first-team All-American her senior year in 2008 and was recognized as the West Coast Conference Player of the Year.

She has played professionally for 14 seasons, with the last 10 coming in Seattle with the Reign.

Rapinoe was the 2019 FIFA Player of the Year and is a two-time World Cup champion and a two-time Olympic medalist (1 gold, 1 bronze).