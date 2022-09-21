PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s something special brewing for not one, but both soccer teams up on the bluff.

For the first time since 2010, both the men’s and women’s teams at the University of Portland are ranked in the top 25.

Last week, the UP men’s soccer team got their first ranking of the season, coming in 13th — they currently are ranked 14th. This week, it was the ladies turn to become ranked, coming in 24th.

Neither team has lost yet this season, making them and UW as the only two Division I soccer programs in the country without a loss on either the men’s or women’s sides.

“It’s really rewarding just because it’s a lot of our hard work that’s paying off. It’s kind of what we have been working for this whole time, so it’s expected. We’re just excited to keep going,” said women’s team forward Nedya Sawan.

“We expected this because we knew we were going to put the work in, and we just needed to stay together and get the results,” added men’s team defender Delentz Pierre.

The women’s team is hoping this year they’ll return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013, whereas the men are looking to build on last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance—their first since 2016.

“I grew up coming to all the games, and it’s always been like, UP, the men’s and women’s teams are so good. To be actually a part of it and to kind of make it happen again and put the team back on the map is really exciting,” said Sawan.

Perhaps the best part about this for these squads? They’re doing it together.

“We’re all one big family and our players are at their games and vice versa,” said men’s head coach Nick Carlin-Voigt. “There’s a lot of collaboration between the coaching staffs. We’re all just trying to be together and be collective.”

There is one thing though that is a bit of a battle between the teams.

“I think we’re in a little competition to see who takes the first loss, but we’ll see going forward,” said midfielder Jake Arteaga. “We’re rooting for them, and I’m sure they’re rooting for us.”