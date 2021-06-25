UO’s Raevyn Rogers ‘honored’ to be on Hayward Field Tower

Raevyn Rogers looks on after competing in the first round of the Women’s 800 Meter Run on Day 7 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

EUGENE, Ore. (KOIN) — During her 3 years at the University of Oregon, Raevyn Rogers was a 6-time NCAA track champion. Now, her image is front-and-center on the 188-foot tower visible to anyone walking in the main gates at Hayward Field.

Being on the tower, she said, is an honor she will treasure for the rest of her life.

Most of Rogers’ family is seeing the tower for the first time this week. Her grandmother made the trip from her hometown of Houston to Eugene to watch her run and to witness her place in Tracktown history.

“She’s a very strong figure in our family. And to see her so excited and to know it was worth it to have me come all the way out here and only going home twice a year during college,” Rogers told KOIN 6 Sports, “it’s just really a heartwarming feeling.”

Rogers is joined on the tower by legendary coach Bill Bowerman, iconic runner Steve Prefontaine, Olympic gold medalist Otis Davis and 2-time Olympic decathlon gold medalist Ashton Eaton.

Rogers will run in the 800-meter finals at 4 p.m. Sunday.