PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Thorns star Sophia Smith and the rest of the U.S. Women’s National Team takes on the Netherlands on Wednesday in their second game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The game will be aired on Fox at 6 p.m.

The game will be a rematch of the 2019 World Cup Final, in which Team USA won 2-0. It’s the first time in World Cup history that the two finalists from the previous World Cup will meet in the group stage.

Team USA defeated Vietnam 3-0 in their opening game of the tournament on Friday thanks to a pair of goals from Smith, as well as a goal from from Portland Thorns forward Lindsey Horan. The Netherlands beat Portugal 1-0 on Sunday in their first contest.

The top two squads from each group will advance to the Round of 16.