‘Want to prepare them for life’: Beaverton gym giving back to community

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Impacting the community beyond strength training has always been a goal for Grind Time Fit owner Aaron Woods, and with his new facility, he and his team hope to provide everything possible to help young kids and the surrounding community succeed.

“We want to provide a safe place for the youth to train,” Woods said. “That’s why we have been doing fundraisers, in hopes to raise a little bit of money to provide these kids with everything they need to succeed.”

The profits made from Grind Time Fit fundraiser will all go directly to the Beaverton gym’s non-profit organization “Pro-Minded,” which aims to provide children with positive tools as they grow.

“We want to give these kids the things that I didn’t have growing up,” Woods said, including things such as “having a mentor, shaping a mentality, getting extra tutoring, networking with people. These are all of the things I want to be able to provide these kids with.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling all fall sports, this is also going to mean many high school seniors will have time to prepare for the adjusted fall sports season, and Woods wants to be able to keep the kids on track and help them prepare for anything and everything.

“You just never know what is going to happen in 2020, we want to help prepare these kids for not just football, or basketball, or sports, we want to prepare them for life.”

The most important thing Woods wants anyone who comes into the gym to leave with is the Grind Time Fit mantra, “Savage, Not Average”

“To me, savage not average just means doing the things today that you don’t want to do, but doing them because it will make you better,” Woods said. “I try and lead by example, I want these kids to look at me and see that I am attacking every day, attacking every rep in the gym, and attack every opportunity to be uncomfortable.”