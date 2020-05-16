Warrenton Warriors senior trio looks beyond pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For thousands of kids across the US, the idea of spring sports being canceled was devastating news. For those living along the Oregon coast in Warrenton, it was met with some serious disappointment.

Jake Morrow, Austin Little, and Devin Jackson were the heartbeat to the Warriors’ 2020 senior class. The three have played together since grade school.

“When you look back 40 years from now, you’re still gonna cringe from it–that type of feeling,” said Morrow.

“It’s like a Netflix documentary: we were like the worst team in the state at everything freshman year,” explained Jackson.

Left to right: Austin Little, Devin Jackson, and Jake Morrow hold up Warrenton Special Recognition Awards.

But it’s funny what a little bit of hard work can do. Because after winning just one fame their freshman year, Warrenton went on to make the 3A state title game their junior season. It’s when preparation met opportunity.

“To have it turn on–just magical,” said Little. “To have put Warrenton back on the map again, overall, just feels amazing.”

There’s great pride taken among this terrific trio. After leading Warrenton to the state playoffs in football and basketball this year, baseball seemed like their best bet for a return trip to that state title game.

Until COVID-19 stepped in to crush their dreams.

Warrenton Warriors senior trio.

“Super sad,” said Morrow. “[I was] so looking forward to going into it–since we were in 5th grade, pretty much.”

“It’s kinda sad,” said Little. “This was our year to shine–we expected to get All-State. Kinda sad to hear the news that it was all canceled.”

“It’s hard to think–just one of those times that you don’t want to believe it, but you have to because it’s true,” said Jackson. “But it’s a good learning curve for things that happen later in life–part of the things you’ll have to deal with.”

What they will have to deal with next are college baseball careers. Morrow and Little have both signed on to play at Linn-Benton, and Jackson at Clackamas.

“It’s gonna be fun. [We] get to play at a higher level,” said Little. “Gonna be really good, be very competitive.”

“Right now, using the time to workout and train for next year,” said Morrow. “[It’s] nice because I have my teammate and best friend going there too.”

Friendships that won’t ever be disrupted, whether we are in a pandemic or not.