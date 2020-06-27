Washougal teen to join her sister on Vandals women’s basketball team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When you talk about elevating a program, the Bea sisters in Washougal, Washington have done just that.

And since they worked out so well there, sisters Beyonce and Skylar are hoping that success will now transfer to the college level.

Washougal High School rising senior Skylar Bea will be joining her sister Beyonce at the University of Idaho; Beyonce just finished her freshman year.

