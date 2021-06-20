Watch Thorns FC face Kansas City on KOIN 6

HARRISON, NEW JERSEY – MAY 30: Crystal Dunn #19 of Portland Thorns FC dribbles during the first half against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena on May 30, 2021 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With COVID-19 restrictions recently loosened in Oregon, capacity at Providence Park will be at 80% Sunday for the match between the Portland Thorns FC and Kansas City NWSL.

The match begins at 1 p.m. and will air on KOIN 6!

CBS Sports Sandra Herrera‘s take: Mark Parsons and this Thorns squad will try and extend their two-game win streak at home this week. The club is coming off a 3-0 win against Racing Louisville FC where all three starting midfielders scored in the match. Rocky Rodriguez and Angela Salem could potentially get starts again as Lindsey Horan and Christine Sinclair are coming off international duty with USA and Canada. The increase in 80% capacity at Providence Park for the first time since the start of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will no doubt also play a role setting the scene for the match. Continue reading at cbssports.com