HERRIMAN, UTAH – JULY 17: Morgan Weaver #22 of Portland Thorns FC celebrates with teammate Simone Charley #38 after scoring a goal in the 68th minute against Katelyn Rowland #0 of North Carolina Courage during the second half in the quarterfinal match of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Zions Bank Stadium on July 17, 2020 in Herriman, Utah. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Morgan Weaver came off the bench and scored in the 87th minute to give the Portland Thorns a 1-0 victory over Lyon in the Women’s International Champions Cup final Saturday night.

Barcelona downed the Houston Dash 3-2 in the third-place match earlier Saturday at Portland’s Providence Park.

Weaver, who entered the game in the 82nd, broke through with her shot from a tough angle against Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler.

After the goal, the crowd chanted Weaver’s name.