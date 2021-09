A football on the field in a KOIN 6 Blitz game, September 10, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Game of the Week in the KOIN 6 Blitz for Week 3 features two undefeated teams, one of which is ranked #2 overall.

No. 2 West Linn travels to Sunset for the Game of the Week. Both teams are 2-0.

Other games in the Blitz this week:

Glencoe at Beaverton

Liberty at Lakeridge

S. Medford at Lake Oswego

McDaniel vs Grant at the Marshal Campus

Gresham at David Douglas

All games begin at 7 p.m.

Stay with the KOIN 6 Blitz through the regular season and playoffs.