PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A matchup between crosstown rivals highlights the Week 5 prep football slate in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.

West Linn will travel to Lake Oswego Friday night to take on the Lakers at 7 p.m. in a game that could have major postseason implications. Both teams are 3-1 on the season and are vying for a Three Rivers League title.

Other games in Week 5 for KOIN 6 Blitz:

Clackamas at Nelson

Beaverton at Sunset

Mountainside at Westview

McDaniel at Franklin

Lincoln at Grant

Stay with the KOIN 6 Blitz for all the action throughout the regular season and playoffs.