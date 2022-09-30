PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A matchup between crosstown rivals highlights the Week 5 prep football slate in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.
West Linn will travel to Lake Oswego Friday night to take on the Lakers at 7 p.m. in a game that could have major postseason implications. Both teams are 3-1 on the season and are vying for a Three Rivers League title.
- Other games in Week 5 for KOIN 6 Blitz:
- Clackamas at Nelson
- Beaverton at Sunset
- Mountainside at Westview
- McDaniel at Franklin
- Lincoln at Grant
Stay with the KOIN 6 Blitz for all the action throughout the regular season and playoffs.