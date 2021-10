A football on the field in a KOIN 6 Blitz game, September 10, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two of the top teams in Oregon face each other on the gridiron Friday night in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.

No. 1 Tualatin hosts No. 6 Lake Oswego in a battle of undefeated squads. Both teams enter the game 5-0.

Other games in Week 6 for the KOIN 6 Blitz:

No. 2 West Linn at No. 7 Lakeridge

No. 17 Westview at Southridge

Beaverton at No. 11 Jesuit

All games begin at 7 p.m.

