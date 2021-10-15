Ranked teams battle in Week 7 of KOIN 6 Blitz

Week 7 -- Games of October 15, 2021

by: KOIN 6 Sports Staff

West Linn vs Sunset in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week, September 17, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four games featuring ranked teams in Oregon’s 6A division are the lineup for Week 7 of the KOIN 6 Blitz.

The Game of the Week pits No. 3 Tualatin at No. 7 Lakeridge. Both teams enter the game at 5-1.

Other games in the Blitz are:

  • No. 20 Tigard (3-3) vs No. 2 West Linn (5-1) at Wilsonville High School
  • No. 29 McMinnville (3-3) at No. 23 Liberty (4-2)
  • No. 25 Sunset (4-2) at No. 18 Westview (5-1)

All games begin at 7 p.m.

Stay with the KOIN 6 Blitz through the regular season and playoffs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

