Ranked teams battle in Week 7 of KOIN 6 Blitz

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four games featuring ranked teams in Oregon’s 6A division are the lineup for Week 7 of the KOIN 6 Blitz.

The Game of the Week pits No. 3 Tualatin at No. 7 Lakeridge. Both teams enter the game at 5-1.

Other games in the Blitz are:

No. 20 Tigard (3-3) vs No. 2 West Linn (5-1) at Wilsonville High School

No. 29 McMinnville (3-3) at No. 23 Liberty (4-2)

No. 25 Sunset (4-2) at No. 18 Westview (5-1)

All games begin at 7 p.m.

