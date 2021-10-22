Top 25 teams tangle in Week 8 of the KOIN 6 Blitz

KOIN 6 Blitz for October 22, 2021

An endzone view in a KOIN 6 Blitz game, October 15, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week features two ranked ranked in the Top 25 of Oregon’s 6A Division.

No. 24 Barlow puts its 4-4 record on the line against No. 18 Grant and their 5-3 record. The Game of the Week takes place at Marshall High School, with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Other games in Week 8 of the KOIN 6 Blitz:

  • South Medford (1-6) at Westview (6-1), with kickoff at 5 p.m.
  • Beaverton (3-4) at Sunset (4-3). Kickoff at 7 p.m.
  • Centennial (2-5) at Reynolds (0-7). Kickoff at 7 p.m.

Stay with the KOIN 6 Blitz as the regular season winds down and the playoffs begin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

