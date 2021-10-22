Top 25 teams tangle in Week 8 of the KOIN 6 Blitz

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week features two ranked ranked in the Top 25 of Oregon’s 6A Division.

No. 24 Barlow puts its 4-4 record on the line against No. 18 Grant and their 5-3 record. The Game of the Week takes place at Marshall High School, with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Other games in Week 8 of the KOIN 6 Blitz:

South Medford (1-6) at Westview (6-1), with kickoff at 5 p.m.

Beaverton (3-4) at Sunset (4-3). Kickoff at 7 p.m.

Centennial (2-5) at Reynolds (0-7). Kickoff at 7 p.m.

Stay with the KOIN 6 Blitz as the regular season winds down and the playoffs begin.