PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As a three-time Oregon state girls’ wrestling champion, Destiny Rodriguez has defied expectations on the mat throughout her career. Now, Rodriguez will get a chance to display her skillset across the world.

Rodriguez will be competing in multiple international tournaments this summer. To help Rodriguez and her family prepare for these opportunities, the West Linn High School wrestling booster club will be hosting a fundraiser on June 1 at the Willamette Cider and Ale House from 6 to 8 p.m.

The fundraiser will help Rodriguez, her family and her coach with travel and training costs.