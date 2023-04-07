Shelstad will wrap up his high school career wearing a Team USA jersey in his hometown.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Nike Hoop Summit tips off in Portland Saturday and when it does, there will be a local leading the way for Team USA.

“It feels great,” said West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad. “Just out here competing with all these top players in the country and getting to represent USA is just an honor.”

The point guard did not make the McDonald’s All-American game and made his disappointment known at the time.

A few weeks later, however, he got the call to compete for Team USA and prove himself against some of the best competition in the United States — and the world.

“Coming in, I was excited. I wasn’t too nervous just because I’ve been playing against them most of my life,” said Shelstad.

He had a productive first practice on Wednesday, nailing multiple three-pointers and catching the eye of national media members as he’ll play his final game as a high schooler in his hometown.

“It’s really special to play in front of all of my friends and family. Playing in this special of a game is just a huge blessing — to end out my high school career, especially,” Shelstad explained.

The cheering section for Jackson will certainly be mighty on Saturday. The same goes for Team USA teammate Bronny James, who Jackson is trying to recruit to come play with him at the University of Oregon next season.

“We’d just love to have him,” said Shelstad, who remarked that Bronny smiled and at least seemed a little into the idea of Oregon when Shelstad gave him his recruiting pitch.

“Me, KJ and Mookie, all three freshmen coming in, all really love his game,” Shelstad stated. “We’d love to play with him. We’re all unselfish. We think he would be a great fit if he came. I don’t know where that really stands with him. It’s kind of private, but we’d love to have him at Oregon.”

But first up is Saturday, where the goal for Shelstad is simple.

“I’m just going to go out and try to win. We want to win for USA, so I’m going to do whatever it takes for USA to win the game and try to have fun with my guys out there,” he said.

Shelstad and Team USA take on Team World at 7 PM on Saturday at the Moda Center while the inaugural women’s game tips off at 4:30 PM.