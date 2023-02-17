Earlier this week, Shelstad was selected to play for Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit, which will be played at the Moda Center in April.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Earlier this week, the Nike Hoop Summit released their team rosters, and there was a familiar face included for basketball fans around the region.

“It’s pretty cool. I mean, representing your country, it’s pretty cool. Not a lot of kids can say they did that,” said West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad.

For the first time in his basketball career, Shelstad will don the red, white, and blue on April 8 at the Nike Hoop Summit as Team USA takes on Team World.

It’s safe to say he’ll have a more unique experience than most in their Team USA debut.

“I’m the only kid from Portland on the team. Nobody else is playing in front of their home state, so that’s really cool for me,” Shelstad said. “Just going out on a bang one last time in high school.”

The Hoop Summit is no small event either, as the NBA’s No. 2 and No. 3 2022 draft picks Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith played in the contest in 2021. Each of the NBA’s top five draft picks in 2021 would have played in the game in 2020 if not for the pandemic.

“It’s just a blessing to be a part of this group. There’s been a lot of good players who have come through the Hoop Summit. It’s just an honor to be a part of that list,” said West Linn’s four-star point guard.

Someone who is joining Shelstad on that list is none other than Bronny James, who perhaps could be joining Shelstad in college too.

“I’m excited to play with him,” said Jackson. “I think he’s a great player. High IQ. I’d love for him to join us at Oregon. I don’t know where that stands with him and his family.”

But before Bronny, college and Team USA, Shelstad has a more immediate goal: to bring home a piece of hardware for his hometown.

“Oh, [I want it] really bad. We’ve got a lot of seniors on our team and none of us have one a state basketball championship,” said Shelstad. “We really want to get this basketball one and finish our senior year out strong.”