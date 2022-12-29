Leavitt came into the first week of December committed to Washington State. By December 14th, he'd flipped to the Spartans.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last week was National Signing Day, and it was certainly chaos with commits flipping to different programs all over the place.

A week earlier, the top recruit in the Portland metropolitan area flipped himself after a whirlwind two weeks.

The weekend of Dec. 3, West Linn quarterback Sam Leavitt visited the school he had verbally committed to, Washington State. Two days later he was offered by Michigan State. Three days after that he was on-site in East Lansing.

“Honestly, at the time, I didn’t think it was going to be a huge possibility that I was going to flip or anything,” said Leavitt. “I was just taking the visit to give myself every opportunity that I had.”

However, on Dec. 14, Sam officially de-committed from Wazzu, and by the next day, he was committed to Sparty.

“I just fell in love with the place and the culture and the coaching staff and all that. They talk about winning a national championship. That’s the ultimate goal. That’s what I want to be a part of, and I want to be the leader for that,” said Leavitt.

Another factor in Leavitt’s decision to switch schools was now former WSU offensive coordinator Eric Morris taking the head coaching job at North Texas on Dec. 13.

“At the end of the day, it’s not only what’s the best path for me in college, but I’m trying to play in the NFL, so it’s who’s going to take me to the NFL the best,” said Leavitt. “I don’t know who would’ve been my coach after that, so yeah, him leaving had a big impact.”

Speaking of big reasons to flip.

“Playing in the Big 10. I’ve always felt like I should play on the biggest stage,” said Leavitt.

Playing in that conference means that Leavitt will now be a part of one of college football’s greatest rivalries between Michigan and Michigan State.

On the opposing sideline will be someone who Leavitt is very familiar with in-now Wolverine wide receiver Darrius Clemons. Sam threw passes to Darrius when the duo played for Westview.

“I told him I’m going to come beat him up next year. He was just laughing, but he knows it’s true,” said Sam with a big grin.