Ferguson didn't begin playing football until last season. Now, he heads into his senior year committed to the Ducks.

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Next year, West Salem senior offensive lineman Trent Ferguson will play for the Oregon Ducks.

It seems like your classic story of an in-state kid getting to play for the team he grew up rooting for. It becomes clear very quickly that it is anything but.

“I’ve only ever played four games of football,” said Ferguson.

“I told him when he was a freshman that, ‘You’re a Pac-12 lineman if you ever want to be. If you don’t, good luck in basketball and everything else, and you’ll be great in those too,’” added West Salem head coach Shawn Staley. “But I’m sure glad he did decide to come out.”

Turns out Staley knew a thing or too.

While playing basketball his sophomore year, Ferguson dislocated his heel joint and began weightlifting during rehab. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle went from 250 to 300 pounds in a few months.

His dad had steered him away from football in the past. Then something clicked.

“When I got hurt, he started watching the combine,” Ferguson said of his dad. “He started looking at all these top offensive tackles and guards who were getting drafted in the first round, and he was like, ‘Oh, they look similar to your build and your speed.’ And everyone’s always told him that I should play. So, he was like, ‘If you want to play, you should.’”

Ferguson still had to recover though. He didn’t get to suit up until October.

“Our first game, we had our right tackle move to right guard and I played right tackle. He was pointing and said, ‘Hey, you hit 22 and then we’re going up to 14.’ Every single play, he would tell me who I was supposed to hit and then I just went out there and did it,” said Ferguson.

Despite obviously needing a little help, there was no denying two things: Trent was talented and hooked on his new sport.

“The plan was just to play him just a little bit because we didn’t know what we were going to get, but then once we watched him go, we kind of looked at each other like, ‘I think he can keep going,’ said Staley.

“The first play, I took one step and grabbed the guy and landed on top of him and I was like, ‘Oh man.’ Being able to say, ‘Here’s the green light, go out there and hit him as much as you can.’ It was awesome,” added Ferguson. “I don’t know how else to say it.”

Twenty days later, West Salem played Sheldon, which has several sons of Oregon football coaches on their team. Ferguson caught their eye.

Two weeks later, he took a visit to Eugene and got the surprise of a lifetime: A scholarship offer.

“I just stared at him. I was like, ‘Uhh…’ and he was like, ‘You’re looking at me like you don’t believe me,’” said Ferguson. “I was just in total shock. Like, wow, after four games I got an offer from the University of Oregon, the team I’ve been watching my whole life.”

In the span of 35 days, Ferguson had gone from never playing competitive football to getting offered by his dream school.

In April, he committed to the Ducks. Now, he heads into his first-ever full high school football season.

But before that, he thinks back to that day his sophomore year on a basketball court that led him to the football field.

“I was laying on the ground, my foot was sideways, thinking, ‘Oh gosh, it’s all going wrong. My dreams of college basketball are going to take a step back,’ said Ferguson. “For it all kind of work out this way, it’s like, ‘Alright, this was meant to be.’”