‘Will be missed’: NFL players react after ex-Seahawk Tarvaris Jackson dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – NFL players are speaking out after former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car accident Sunday night in Alabama.
Jackson, who was 36, was selected in the second round of the 2006 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings. After five seasons with the Vikings, he then joined the Seattle Seahawks before the 2011 season. Jackson started all 14 games that season before then the Seahawks drafted Russell Wilson.
Jackson was then traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2012, where he served as a backup quarterback. Jackson was then released by the Bills and signed back with the Seahawks in 2013 where he served as the backup quarterback to Wilson during the Seahawks Super Bowl run from 2013-2015.
He had been coaching for Tennessee State before his death.
