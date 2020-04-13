‘Will be missed’: NFL players react after ex-Seahawk Tarvaris Jackson dies

FILE – This is a 2015 file photo showing Tarvaris Jackson of the Seattle Seahawks NFL football team. Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a one-car crash outside Montgomery, Ala., authorities said Monday, April 13, 2020. He was 36. The 2012 Chevrolet Camaro that Jackson was driving went off the road, struck a tree and overturned at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Trooper Benjamin “Michael” Carswell, an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman, said in a news release. Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital. (AP Photo/File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – NFL players are speaking out after former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car accident Sunday night in Alabama.

Jackson, who was 36, was selected in the second round of the 2006 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings. After five seasons with the Vikings, he then joined the Seattle Seahawks before the 2011 season. Jackson started all 14 games that season before then the Seahawks drafted Russell Wilson.

Jackson was then traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2012, where he served as a backup quarterback. Jackson was then released by the Bills and signed back with the Seahawks in 2013 where he served as the backup quarterback to Wilson during the Seahawks Super Bowl run from 2013-2015.

He had been coaching for Tennessee State before his death.

TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man. 💔 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

Tarvaris Jackson was my mentor! He played the game with dignity and taught me how to use my MIND 🧠 to manipulate the defense. When my family couldn’t make it to Seattle for holidays, it was TJACK who invited me to his house to celebrate with his family! — BJ DANIELS (@BJDANIELS10) April 13, 2020

Saddens me to write this… R.I.P to one of my mentors Tavaris Jackson. The short time we’ve known each other you left a big impact on me I’m glad I got the chance to tell you. Prayers to your family🙏🏾 🕊 — De'Andre Johnson (@DredaDon14) April 13, 2020

RIP Tavaris Jackson. TJack was one of the best teammates and friends. Drafted together in 06’ and he will be missed. #skol #tavarisjackson — Chad Greenway (@chadgreenway52) April 13, 2020

Rest In Peace to a Legend where I’m from. Paved the way for us young people & did everything the right way. Can’t thank you enough for what you did for our community. 🙏🏾😓 #TavarisJackson pic.twitter.com/qoiCUqa7tS — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) April 13, 2020

As 2 kids from Alabama, I competed against Tavaris Jackson in high school, college, and the NFL until finally becoming teammates w/ @Seahawks. Off-seasons, training camps, & games with one of my childhood friends…those were the days! Condolences to his family. Rest well T-Jack — Ben Obomanu (@obo87) April 13, 2020

RIP Tavaris Jackson. Thanks For Showing Me Love Ever Since I Was A Rookie. I Know You’re In A Better Place Big Bro. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/60MwvnHLou — Rishaw Johnson (@Rishaw_Johnson) April 13, 2020