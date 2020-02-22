Williamson has 25 in Pelicans’ win over Blazers

Sports

CJ McCollum finished with 27 points and 10 assists

by: ANNE M. PETERSON/The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, right, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zion Williamson had 25 points for his seventh straight game with at least 20 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Trail Blazers 128-115.

The No. 1 draft pick was playing in just his 11th game after a right knee injury sidelined him for the first half of the season. The Pelicans, who led by as many as 22 points, have won four of their last five games.

The Blazers, who have lost three straight, were without Damian Lillard because of a groin injury. CJ McCollum finished with 27 points and 10 assists.

