Wilson leads Seahawks to first 4-0 start since 2013

Jet lag and subtropical heat weren’t issues for the Seahawks

by: PAUL GEREFFI/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Dolphins 31-23.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes and the Seattle Seahawks improved to 4-0 with a 31-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.  

The Seahawks have started 4-0 one time previously in franchise history, in 2013 when they won their only Super Bowl.

Wilson, who finished 24 for 34 and 360 yards, tied Peyton Manning’s record of 15 touchdown passes in the first four games of a season.

Jet lag and subtropical heat weren’t issues for the Seahawks. Neither were injuries that left them short-handed in the secondary.

