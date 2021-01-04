Wilson, Lockett help Seahawks rally for 26-23 win over 49ers

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Russell Wilson connected on two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks rallied for a 26-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers to end the season on a four-game winning streak.

Seattle’s playoff seeding didn’t change because Green Bay and New Orleans both won.

The Seahawks earned the No. 3 spot in the NFC and will host the Los Angeles Rams next weekend.

Seattle appeared in serious trouble early in the fourth quarter when it trailed 16-6. But Wilson hit Lockett on touchdowns of 6 and 4 yards to help Seattle push ahead.