The 5A state championship will be played on Friday at 4:30 p.m. on Portland's CW.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mountain View is undefeated. Wilsonville’s lone loss this year is to 6A title finalist Tualatin.

“I think the best two teams are still playing, and that’s the way it should be,” said Wilsonville head coach Adam Guenther.

And Friday?

Well, it should be a showdown at Hillsboro Stadium.

The Wildcats will certainly come out motivated when they play on Portland’s CW at 4:30 p.m., especially after finishing as the state’s runner-up last season.

“It’s just not the best feeling in the world losing by a touchdown in the state championship,” said Wilsonville quarterback Kallen Gutridge, whose team lost 35-28 to Summit last year. “I feel like our guys worked hard all season to get back to where we are. I’m just really excited to be back and give it another go this year.”

This will be Wilsonville’s fourth appearance in the state championship in the last seven full seasons. But it hasn’t gone their way, yet.

“Everybody keeps pointing that out. What’s going on?!” said Guenther in jest, talking about that elusive state title. “We’re kind of like the Buffalo Bills of the 90’s. One or two wins away from being considered one of the best teams in the state.”

Guenther has been at the helm for all those games. His players badly want to get him over that hump.

“Oh my gosh. More than I feel like any of us can describe,” said junior Mark Wiepert. “We’ve talked about that. The hours that man puts in are unbelievable. We want nothing more to finally reward him.”

For Guenther though, he’s ultimately coaching football for a much higher purpose.

“You want to judge our program? Don’t judge it by the wins and the losses,” said Guenther. “Judge our program in about 20 years when you see what kind of husbands and fathers and employers and employees these kids are.”

That doesn’t mean though that there aren’t a ton of people around the program, including Guenther, who want terribly to win.

“It’s been really cool just starting to get those texts from all the alumni,” said Wiepert. “Guys that I played with or even guys that I never played with who are checking in. It really is like a family. So many people want this so bad.”