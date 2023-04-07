They still lead the series against Everett three games to one.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Winterhawks will have to wait until at least Saturday to move on to the second round of the WHL playoffs.

Portland was blanked on Friday night in Everett as they fell to the Silvertips, 5-0. The Winterhawks still lead the series, 3-1. Everett goalie Tyler Palmer had 27 saves in the contest.

They’ll next play Everett on Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum at 6 PM. If necessary, game 6 is scheduled for Monday in Everett at 7 PM and game 7 is scheduled on Tuesday in Portland.