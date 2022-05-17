Portland hosts Seattle on Tuesday night with a spot in the WHL Western Conference Finals on the line.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After losing their last two contests, the Portland Winterhawks will have one last chance to close out the Seattle Thunderbirds and advance to the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference Finals.

With the series tied at 3-3, the Winterhawks will host the Thunderbirds in Game 7 Tuesday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m.

The Winterhawks won three of the first four games of this evenly-matched series, but back-to-back victories by Seattle forced the series to go to an all-deciding Game 7.

It will be the fourth game in five nights between the two U.S. Division rivals.