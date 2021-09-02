Winterhawks open camp with new logo, ‘good chemistry’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a new logo and a new designation as the top developmental program in the WHL, the Portland Winterhawks opened their training camp Thursday.



“I feel like we have really good chemistry already,” said left wing Cross Hanas. “A lot of faces everybody knows and we have a good connection and new guys are blending really well and should be pretty good.”

Defenseman Clay Hanus said this year’s team could be the best since he’s been in Portland. “We’ve got an elite group of guys and more importantly amazing people off the ice. I think we want to go very far into playoffs and hopefully win a Memorial Cup.”

The Winterhawks open their season October 1 on the road against Tri-City.