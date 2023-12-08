PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Teddy Bear Toss is coming back to Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

On Saturday, the Portland Winterhawks will host the 24th annual Teddy Bear Toss when they take on the Seattle Thunderbirds at 6 p.m. on Portland’s CW, KOIN’s sister station.

Fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears and other stuffed toys to the game, and then throw them on the ice when the Winterhawks score their first goals.

All stuffed animals are collected and donated as gifts to Portland charities and hospitals ahead of the holidays.