The Portland Winterhawks during a practice, September 2, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for a time-honored holiday tradition for the Winterhawks: the Teddy Bear Toss.

The Portland Winterhawks will be taking on the Spokane Chiefs at home on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The game starts at 6 p.m. on Portland’s CW, KOIN’s sister station.

Click here for more on the partnership between KOIN, KRCW and the Portland Winterhawks.