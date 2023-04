PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Winterhawks put themselves in position for a sweep on Friday when they knocked off the Everett Silvertips in Game 3 of their playoffs Monday night.

Kyls Chyzowski and James Stefan each had 2 goals and team captain Gabe Klassen had one on a breakaway as the Winterhawks rolled 6-1.

The Winterhawks can use their brooms on Friday night in another road game in Everett.