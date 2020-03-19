With all pro-sports off, ESPN bringing back ‘The Ocho’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the sports world coming to a halt due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, ESPN found a way to still keep sports fans entertained.
ESPN announced the return of “The Ocho,” which was inspired by the 2004 movie “Dodgeball,” providing fans with unorthodox sports entertainment this Sunday, March 22 on the network’s ESPN2 channel.
This will be the fourth edition of the “Ocho” since originally began in 2017. Viewers will be able to enjoy highlights from events such as the Stupid Robot Fighting League, spike ball, cherry spitting, and even axe throwing.
Full schedule for ESPN’s “The Ocho” here:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Network
|Sun, Mar 22
|Midnight
|Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships: 2020 Kickoff Battle
|ESPN2
|2 a.m.
|World Axe Throwing League: 2019 World Championship
|ESPN2
|4 a.m.
|U.S. Open Ultimate Championships
|ESPN2
|6 a.m.
|2019 Spikeball College Championship
|ESPN2
|7 a.m.
|2019 Las Vegas Highland Games
|ESPN2
|7:30 a.m.
|Putt Putt Championships
|ESPN2
|8 a.m.
|2019 IDEAL Electricians National Championship
|ESPN2
|9 a.m.
|E:60 as part of The Ocho
|ESPN2
|9:30 a.m.
|51st National Stone Skipping Competition
|ESPN2
|10:30 a.m.
|2007 World Sport Stacking Championships
|ESPN2
|11:30 a.m.
|2019 World Sign Spinning Championship
|ESPN2
|Noon
|2006 Krystal World Hamburger Eating Championship
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|2006 Johnsonville Brat Eating World Championship
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|European TramDriver Championship
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Professional Arm Wrestling Championships
|ESPN2
|4:30 p.m.
|2019 Golden Tee World Championship
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|2018 Classic Tetris World Championship
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|E:60 on ESPN8 Presented by Liberty Mutual
|ESPN2
|6:30 p.m.
|America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup: USA vs. Canada
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Slippery Stairs: College Tour
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|2019 Death Diving World Championship
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|Dodge Juggle 3
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|Moxie Games 3
