PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Worlds of Sport made its much-anticipated debut at the Oregon Convention Center Saturday, an event that brings together activities, merchandise booths and meet-and-greets with local athletes.

Attendeeds can shoot hoops on the Blazers’ hardwood, do drills on the Timbers’ indoor pitch, even buy-and-sell old sports cards.

“We wanted to create a platform for all these sports to tell their stories,” said Worlds of Sport Creative Director Brian Kappel. “We got the mainstream sports, we got all the teams here in Portland but we also got disc golf, pickleball we got all these other things going on to that tell the full story of sports in our town.”

World of Sports runs through Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center.