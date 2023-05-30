PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The NASCAR Xfinity Series is coming to Portland International Raceway this weekend, June 2-3, and the drivers are preparing to deliver one of the best shows in Portland’s racing year.

Sam Mayer is 19 years old, and hails from Franklin, Wisconsin. He’s currently 10th in points, and hopes to improve his position at next weekend’s race. He was in last year’s Xfinity race at Portland, but got caught in some bad luck. He plans to redeem himself this year.

“This season has been super positive because we’ve had speed, we’ve been upfront, we’ve looked really, really good,” Mayer said. “Going into the summer you really want to ramp up because you want to take full advantage of all the points you can get before the fall. So getting that momentum rolling now is very important. The West Coast is going to be where a lot of momentum is either built or destroyed.”

For a young driver like Mayer, building that momentum and finishing well is key to his career advancement goals.

“Doing well will set me up for next year in getting different opportunities to potentially go Cup racing, or go Xfinity racing with Junior Motorsports again,” Mayer said. “I want to take full advantage of it and hopefully get to the Cup series one day and win races and championships. That’s what it’s all about for me.”

