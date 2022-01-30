Young, Richardson help Oregon beat Oregon State 78-56

by: STEVE MIMS, The Associated Press

Oregon guard Will Richardson (0) shoot against Oregon State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jacob Young scored 17 points as Oregon defeated Oregon State 78-56.

Will Richardson added 15 points while Eric Williams Jr. and De’Vion Harmon each scored 14 points as Oregon (13-7, 6-3 Pac-12) swept the season series against its in-state rival for the first time since 2016-17.

The Ducks shot 55.4% from the field while outrebounding Oregon State 40-37.

Roman Silva scored 17 points and Jarod Lucas added 12 for the Beavers (3-15, 1-7). Oregon shot 54.5% from the field in the first half to take a 44-25 halftime lead after Williams beat the buzzer with a 60-foot shot.

