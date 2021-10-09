Stay at the Balch Hotel

After a day of exploring The Dalles, it’s time to unwind. The Balch Hotel — located just 13 miles south of The Dalles — features beautiful views of Mt. Hood, 20 charming rooms, and great meals and architecture. Step back in time as you plan out your next day’s adventures from this historic hotel built in 1907. With handmade breakfasts, a lovely garden, and the quiet, retreat-like atmosphere complete with spa packages, enjoy relaxing while you are in the Gorge. Visit BalchHotel.com for more information.