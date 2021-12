NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — The Newberg School District is in need of someone to fill its interim superintendent role and one possible candidate was asked if he would be interested in the position.

Marc Thielman, who is the superintendent for the Alsea School District, which is located 30 minutes southwest of Corvallis, confirmed to KOIN 6 News that he was asked by Newberg School Board Chair David Brown if he would be interested in the position. This was first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive.