PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – KOIN 6 News is running Hood to Coast this year in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, one of the largest pediatric cancer research hospitals in the world.

St. Jude treats more than 8,000 patients each year and KOIN 6 is aiming to raise $30,000 to help their efforts treating and defeating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

98.7 The Bull joined AM Extra to share their work with the research hospital over 20 years — including their radiothon fundraiser for St. Jude coming in December.

“We love to do everything for St. Jude — walks, motorcycle rides, concerts — whatever it takes to raise awareness about the hospital because not enough people realize that there are local kids here, lots of local kids that have had the opportunity to go to St. Jude,” 98.7 The Bull’s Danny Dwyer said.

The radio hosts added that St. Jude’s impact goes beyond their hospital in Memphis.

“It’s such a misnomer that people go to Memphis to be a part of St. Jude. St. Jude, the research that they develop, those protocols are shared across the entire world and there are plenty of local families who are affected by it – some who are St. Jude patients and have benefitted from their care but have never actually been to the hospital,” 98.7 The Bull’s Jake Bryon said. “The money that you gift helps the entire world, not just the people in Memphis.”

After raising over $300,000 for St. Jude during last year’s radiothon, 98.7 The Bull hopes to keep the fundraising momentum for this year’s 36-hour radiothon in December.

“We just ask our Bull Nation family and all the people that live in the area to donate to help the kids at St. Jude as you know, no family ever has to pay for anything at St. Jude,” Dwyer said.