PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend you can get a look at the home that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital built for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Showplace.

The St. Jude Dream Home Showplace is the largest single fundraiser benefiting the hospital and it will be on display at the GRO Parade of Homes in Clark County.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the home Thursday morning to get a preview of the project.

Watch the full video live in the player above.