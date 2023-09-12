PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A little more than two weeks ago, our KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW team ran for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the Hood to Coast relay, and now we are seeing how the money is being used to help the hospital.

As part of the fundraising, KOIN 6’s parent company, Nexstar, donated $5,000 to St. Jude bringing the total raised to just under $15,000.

Click here to donate and help the team reach its goal.

Deanna Janku, the mother of a former St. Jude patient, joined AM Extra to talk about the good that St. Jude does, and what the money -including the $5,000- could do for a child in need.

