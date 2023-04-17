‘Survivor’ Casting Call

Got what it takes to be the ultimate survivor? Then apply for the adventure of a lifetime!

Join KOIN 6 for a ‘Survivor’ Open Casting Call at Chinook Winds Casino on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with check-in at 9 a.m.

Download the forms below so you’re ready for your big day.

Having issues opening? Click here to open the PDF in a separate browser tab to download.

Having issues opening? Click here to open the PDF in a separate browser tab to download.

Having issues opening? Click here to open the PDF in a separate browser tab to download.

Again, join us for the casting call at Chinook Winds Casino in Lincoln City on May 20.