Joey Gibson
Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson wants trial venue changed
Proud Boy ‘Tiny’ Toese banned from protests for 2 years
Video
2 admit to riot in Patriot Prayer-antifa clash
Video
Judge: Pub owner’s $1M suit against Gibson can proceed
Patriot Prayer leader sues Battle Ground mayor
More Joey Gibson Headlines
Proud Boy ‘Tiny’ Toese faces assault charges
Video
Patriot Prayer holds ‘Peaceful Prayer Rally’ in Pioneer Square
Video
Joey Gibson claims conspiracy theories on protest eve
Video
PPB lieutenant cleared in texts with Patriot Prayer
Video
Documents detail Joey Gibson’s felony riot charge
Joey Gibson pleads not guilty to felony riot charges
Residents head downtown for Shop. Eat. Play
Video
Joey Gibson vows to fight felony riot charge
Video
Video gallery of Portland protests, August 17,2019
Video
Photos: Protests in Portland, August 17, 2019
Video
