Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Oregon
Washington
National
International
Civic Affairs
Washington DC
Environment
Weird
Top Stories
Bar stabbing suspect sought; police release new photos
Top Stories
Rukaiyah Adams ties King’s legacy to Albina vision
Columbia River gets 2020 blessing from Orthodox church
Schiff accuses NSA, CIA of withholding documents on Ukraine
I-5 Rose Quarter Improvement Project faces more questions
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
Your Weather Podcast
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Human Interest
Special Reports
Black History Month
Broken Dome
KOIN 6 Podcasts
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Education
Where We Live
Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Out There
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Newscasts
KOIN Live Streams
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
NFL
The Big Game
MLS
MLB
NBA
Japan 2020
Community
Remarkable Women
Pledge Proud
Community Champions
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
SOLVE
Shop Local
Water: Do Your Part
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN EEO Public File Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now
MAX Attack Trial
Here’s what we know about Jeremy Christian’s history
Judge: Jeremy Christian jurors can tour MAX train
Jeremy Christian appears in court ahead of trial
Jeremy Christian now faces 1st-degree murder charges
Prosecutors won’t seek death penalty for Jeremy Christian
More MAX Attack Trial Headlines
Jeremy Christian’s lawyers want death penalty off table
Portland: Jeremy Christian is to blame for MAX attack
Jeremy Christian assault case dismissed
Trending Stories
I-5 Rose Quarter Improvement Project faces more questions
Report: Oregon marijuana sales 420% stronger near Idaho
Bar stabbing suspect sought; police release new photos
California teachers sue after jetliner dumps fuel on schools
Woman says US Bank fired her after helping man on Christmas Eve
Don't Miss
KOIN 6 Podcasts
Community Champions
More Don't Miss
Twitter News Widget